Four Rock River High school students chased by homeowner during Mint Hill break-in

Three high school students were arrested and a fourth is being sought after a homeowner reportedly chased them out of his house during a burglary.
The incident began just before 10 a.m. on Truelight Church Road, near Rocky River High School in Mint Hill.
The homeowner called 911 to report the breaking and entering, and told dispatch he chased the suspects out of the home.
When officers got to the scene, they found two people who fit the description of the burglars in a field near the home.
The officers chased the duo, but were only able to catch one. The other, police said, has been identified and is being sought.
The suspect that was taken into custody reportedly had items that were taken during the burglary.
Two other suspects tried to get back onto Rocky River High’s campus, but were caught by a School Resource Officer and held until Mint Hill Police arrived and took them into custody.
Police say all four suspects are students at Rocky River High School.
Two of the suspects were later identified by police as Isaac Nepomucenu Gutierrez, 16, and Guillermo Licon, 18. Both have been charged with felony breaking and entering and were transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.
A juvenile petition is being pursued for a 15-year-old also involved in the crime and who would be charged with felony breaking and entering and resisting an officer.
Investigators say it is unclear whether the alleged burglars left school to commit the crime or if they never went to school, but said it appears they were not armed at any time.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.
