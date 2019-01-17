Local

Speeding motorcyclist dies after smacking guardrail on Charlotte road, police say

By Joe Marusak

January 17, 2019 02:01 PM

A speeding motorcyclist died after losing control in a curve and being thrown off his Harley into a guardrail in Charlotte’s University City area, police said.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Ridge Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

After losing control, the rider crossed the center line, “applied his brakes, skidded and laid the motorcycle down,” police said in the release, citing the accounts of witnesses. “The rider was subsequently ejected off of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail.”

The rider had a helmet on, according to police.

Police said they will release the motorcyclist’s name and age once his family is contacted.

Witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Officer D.C. Buckley at 704-432-6802.

