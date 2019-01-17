Missing Charlotte teen suffers from schizophrenia, mom says

Police are using canine teams and a helicopter to search for a 19-year-old Charlotte woman who, according to a police Facebook post, “was showing signs of mental distress” before she left home early Thursday.
Leah L’Shae Kelley suffers from schizophrenia and “was having an episode” before she ran out the back door of her family’s Steele Creek home, her mother told Observer news partner WBTV.
Kelley’s mother called 911 for help after her daughter “began damaging property in her bedroom,” WBTV reported.
Kelley left her home on Savannah Creek Drive, off South Tryon Street, at about 12:30 a.m., according to CMPD’s Facebook post.
She had just argued with her mother, police posted.
Kelley frequents the Walmart in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street and local gas stations, according to CMPD’s “Missing Person” post.
She is black, 5-feet-9-inches-tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Kelley was still missing as of 8 p.m Thursday. Anyone who sees her should call 911.
