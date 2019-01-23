Woman dies after hitting parked truck that had its flashers on, Charlotte police say

A 62-year-old driver died Wednesday after hitting a parked truck that had its flashers on, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.
Sandra Ellen Jackson was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center about 45 minutes after the crash, police said.
Jackson’s Hyundai Sonata hit the back of an unoccupied Freightliner flatbed double-axle truck that was parked in the right lane of West Boulevard in the 3300 block, according to CMPD’s release. The truck had been parked there with its flashers on for about an hour and a half, police said.
Police said they have ruled out speed and impairment as factors in the wreck. Jackson was alone in her car, and police said they know of no witnesses to the crash. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m., according to CMPD.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Three workers for the company that owns the Freightliner truck heard the crash and were interviewed by police.
Anyone who saw the wreck or has information is asked to call the police at at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments