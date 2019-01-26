Federal workers can ride Charlotte buses, light rail for free after being furloughed

Formerly furloughed federal workers can ride Charlotte’s buses and light rail for free until further notice, the Charlotte Area Transit System said in a news release at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“Though the federal government has reopened temporarily, CATS still wants to help federal employees as they begin the process of returning to their normal lives,” said CATS CEO John Lewis said in the release.

“Employees should show their official federal employee ID when they board a CATS bus or are asked to show their pass during fare checks on LYNX trains,” according to the release.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a temporary end to the partial federal government shutdown, McClatchy and other media outlets reported. Federal employees will return to work until Feb. 15, according to a bill signed by the president.





CATS route and schedule information: 704-336-7433; ridetransit.org.



