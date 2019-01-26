Charlotte could see snow next week, NWS forecasters say. Here’s when and how much.

Charlotte has a chance of snow next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

The chance stands at 43 percent that at least a tenth of an inch will fall at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the latest NWS snowfall probability map.

Chance of snow overnight Saturday in the higher elevations of North Carolina. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

The chances are negligible, however, that Charlotte will see an inch or more, according to the map produced by the NWS office in Greer, S.C., which forecasts for the Charlotte region and mountains.

“We do have a little bit of snow in the forecast” for Charlotte, NWS meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor told The Charlotte Observer in a phone interview Saturday night. “If you get any, it will be a small amount.”

The same winter storm is expected to dump at least 4 to 5 inches of snow on higher North Carolina mountain elevations near Tennessee, as well as on Mount Mitchell, Taylor said. At 6,684 feet, Mount Mitchell, near Burnsville in Yancey County, is the highest point east of the Mississippi, according to the NC Division of Parks & Recreation.





Burnsville and Bryson City have a 100 percent chance of seeing 4 inches, while Asheville has a near 100 percent chance of seeing 2 inches, according to the NWS snow probability map.





No snow accumulation is expected anywhere in the Charlotte region, the map shows.

Charlotte has a 70 percent chance of rain from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and then a 30 percent chance of rain and snow until 10 p.m. and a 30 percent chance of all snow from 10 to 11 p.m., according to the NWS forecast.

The low late Tuesday and early Wednesday is expected to be 22 degrees.

Wednesday should be all sunny in Charlotte, but with a high of only 39 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.



