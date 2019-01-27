Local

One killed in shooting in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

WBTV

January 27, 2019 09:39 PM

One person was killed in a shooting in Charlotte Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 13700 block of Mallard Creek Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

Medic responded to a call about a gunshot wound. Emergency officials confirm that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved or any possible suspects.

The victim has not been identified. No further information was released.

