Wind chills hit ‘dangerous’ levels: Teens in Charlotte, 15 below zero in mountains

Charlotte and much of western North Carolina woke up Wednesday to temperatures in the 20s, but it’s wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero that will be dangerous over the next two days, says the National Weather Service.
In the Charlotte region, lows will be in the 20s and 30s all week, and wind chills will linger in the mid to upper teens through Thursday, say NWS forecasters.
In the N.C. mountains, it will be in single digits and negative numbers.
Newland in Avery County could see minus 9 degrees wind chills and Burnsville in Yancey County could get to minus 2-degree winds.
Gusts will be 22 mph in Mecklenburg County Wednesday, and near 30 mph in the northern part of the state, along the Tennesee-Virginia border.
Forecasters predicted “flash freezing” overnight in the mountains due to the steep drop in temperatures.
“This could lead to infrastructure impacts, such as frozen pipes and high energy usage,” said a weather update at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Wind gusts will be high enough across North Carolina mountain elevations above 3,500 feet and the northern foothills and Piedmont this afternoon to produce isolated to scattered downed trees and power lines.”
