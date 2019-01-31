Person injured during early morning shootout at McDonald’s in South End

Police are working to determine a motive after a person was injured during a shooting in South End early Thursday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men were meeting with up with a group of people in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Boulevard.
One of the victim’s was having a conversation with the suspect before the shooter fired shots. The victim received non-life threatening injuries before fleeing the scene.
The second victim then fired shots back at the suspect, police say.
The suspect fled the scene with a group of people in the vehicle they arrived in.
Officials say a short time later, the first victim returned to the scene and was transported to the hospital.
An unoccupied vehicle was hit with gunfire in the parking lot during the shooting. Police say no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.
