Woman stabbed, man arrested at Amazon center in west Charlotte Wednesday

A woman was stabbed and a man arrested at the Amazon warehouse in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. inside the warehouse on Old Dowd Road, off of Wilkinson Boulevard near the Catawba River. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
A man was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators said the suspect and victim know one another but did not give further details. No names or possible charges have been released.
Amazon released a statement later Wednesday evening, noting that:
“The safety of our employees is our top priority. Amazon has a zero-tolerance policy for violence in the workplace and our thoughts are with our employee who was injured in this incident. Amazon employees, contractors, visitors and vendors are prohibited, at all times, from possessing any weapon or item deemed to cause harm. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation.”
