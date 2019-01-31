How the NBA All-Star Game will affect traffic and transportation around Charlotte

When the NBA All-Star Game comes to Charlotte in mid-February, transportation options uptown will be disrupted in a major way. That’s the case for riders of the light rail, buses and cars.
Roads will be blocked off, light-rail service will be altered and the bus station will be relocated during the weekend of Feb. 15-17. Uptown is going to be so congested with visitors that the Charlotte Hornets are imploring uptown businesses to let employees work from home that Friday to help reduce traffic.
Here’s how daily commutes will be affected during the NBA All-Star weekend:
▪ The Charlotte Transportation Center next to the Spectrum Center will be temporarily moved to the surface parking lot across from the 7th Street Station parking deck. Charlotte Area Transit System will provide a heated waiting area and restrooms to the thousands of daily commuters affected. CATS says the relocation of the bus station is for security reasons.
▪ CATS will do a full security sweep of each light rail train starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15-17 — this sweep takes place at the 3rd Street Station for northbound trains, and at the 7th Street Station for southbound trains. During the sweep, passengers will have to exit the train, then can re-board once the sweep is completed.
▪ Trains will not stop at the CTC/Arena Station during the All-Star weekend.
▪ Light rail trains are scheduled for every 15 minutes.
▪ The Gold Line streetcar will not operate Feb. 15-17. A local CATS bus will provide service on routes 9-Central Avenue, 15-Randolph Road and 27-Monroe Road, the city says.
▪ A number of roads around Spectrum Center will be closed during All-Star weekend, including Brevard and Caldwell streets between Fourth and Sixth streets, and East Trade and Fifth streets between North Davidson and College streets, according to the city.
▪ Rideshare companies and taxis will have designated pickup/dropoff zones. At Bojangles’ Coliseum, the zone is off Independence Boulevard on Paul Buck Boulevard, and for the Spectrum Center, they are on Third and Eighth streets, outside the set security perimeter.
