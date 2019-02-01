Theft of food truck ruins dream of aspiring Charlotte entrepreneurs at critical time

Three men in Charlotte recently built a business from nothing.
And just about all of it lived within 20 feet of trailer.
Now, just a few months in, it’s essentially back to square one for Robert Knight, Anthony Denning, and Maurice Jackson, as they report that trailer stolen.
“It sucks to finally get your foot in the door, and then get pushed back,” Denning says.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The group started their business, 225 Street Food, over the summer - most of it, mobile.
“Everything we’ve had monetarily, went into that truck,” Denning says.
Along Woodlawn, where that truck once stood in a parking lot with several locks on it, remains only evidence – cinder blocks, trailer ties.
Police document items including the men’s $5,000 trailer, their $25,000 worth of equipment – all, stolen.
“We kind of knew the area was shaky,” Denning says. “But we didn’t think anyone would steal a whole trailer. I mean, our food trailer is literally 20 feet long. And it’s bright red.”
They say they were just making it through the growing pains of the first few months, booking more gigs, getting more jobs.
“CIAA tournament, right before All-Star weekend, we had events booked for all of that,” Denning says.
For now, they’re working out of a spot in the Seventh Street Market, hoping to make ends meet, and hoping their trailer turns up, somehow.
The trailer is bright red, 20 feet long, with a dented exhaust and a license plate reading “AH-38158.”
“We’re literally stuck, because someone else wanted to take something from us,” Denning says.
Comments