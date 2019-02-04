Charlotte-area United Way to cut funding to area nonprofits 25% as donations fall

After a decade of relying on its savings, Charlotte-based United Way of Central Carolinas is ending that practice and cutting its contributions to area nonprofits by 25 percent, agency officials announced Monday.

The cuts come as donations to the United Way continue to fall. Despite an improving economy, revenues slid 8 percent last year, and the agency predicts the same decline this year.

The United Way says the cuts to its 73 nonprofit partners are needed for it to stay financially healthy and continue to serve hundreds of thousands of residents.

The United Way also will trim $1 million from its operating expenses, officials said.





Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Non-profits that receive United Way grants operate homeless shelters, run children’s programs, assist people who have disabilities and provide free medical care to working families unable to afford health insurance.





United Way of Central Carolinas, however, has relied on its fund balance for the last decade to “bridge the gap” between what its annual campaign raises and what it gives its non-profit partners, Laura Clark, the United Way’s president and chief executive officer, said in a letter to the agencies on Monday.





“That’s not a sustainable practice,” Clark wrote.

Laura Clark has been named the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Carolinas, the organization announced Wednesday. United Way of Central Carolinas

United Way officials met individually Monday with officials from each non-profit to deliver the news, Clark told the Observer in an interview. The 25 percent “across-the-board” cut will occur over 18 months, she said. The cut totals about $4.5 million, she said. The United Way will still distribute $13.5 million to area nonprofits this year.





While “still an incredible amount,” the United Way’s $24 million in revenues last fiscal year fell 8 percent from the previous year, Clark told the Observer. The agency projects another 8 percent drop in revenues this year.





Giving has fallen since the 2008 recession, officials said. Also, people have had a wider array of donation options since then, including Go Fund Me and other online sites, United Way officials told the Observer. “Health and human services giving is down across the country,” Clark told the Observer.

Clark, a Charlotte native, became president and CEO of United Way of Central Carolinas in September. “Five short months later, I am more energized than ever about the future we are creating,” she wrote to the nonprofits on Monday.





In 2018, after consulting the community, the United Way shifted its funding focus to address “the lack of economic mobility” in Charlotte and the region, Clark wrote.





Now, the agency is moving toward a more sustainable business model, where the money it gives to its non-profits reflects “actual funds raised — instead of relying on reserve funding and revenue projections,” Clark wrote.

“Our decision to make these changes was extremely difficult,” Clark wrote. “We are doing so now while we are still in a healthy financial position, so we can focus on our community’s future.”

“I don’t want people to think the United Way is going out of business, because it’s not,” Clark told the Observer. “Once we get through this transition, our future is healthy and bright. But we’ve got to get through this transition.”

Funding will not be reduced for the United Way’s Unite Charlotte and United Neighborhoods initiatives, officials said. The initiatives will continue to receive a combined total of $1.5 million over the 18 months, officials said.

Launched in 2017, United Neighborhoods helps families in economically disadvantaged Charlotte neighborhoods become more financially stable and their children better prepared for school, among other initiatives.

Started in response to Charlotte’s civic unrest in late 2016, United Charlotte funds social justice initiatives that address racial equity, poverty, civil rights and access and inclusion, according to Unite Charlotte’s website page.