Pedestrian hit and killed after lying down on busy Charlotte road, police say

By Joe Marusak

February 02, 2019 11:03 AM

A pedestrian was hit and killed after lying down on a busy Charlotte road late Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Saturday.

The driver called 911 after she pulled into a parking lot after hitting the man just before midnight in the 3700 block of The Plaza. She was neither speeding nor impaired, according to the CMPD release.

Police said they will release the pedestrian’s name and age once his family is notified. Police suspect alcohol factored into the incident and added that “test results are pending,” according to the release. The driver was not injured.

The man was the fifth pedestrian to die in Charlotte this year. Charlotte had a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2018, as 28 people died while crossing city streets.



Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Detective Bryan Crum at 704-432-2169, ext. 4.

