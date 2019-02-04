Local

Man hurt after being struck by light rail in south Charlotte at Old Pineville Road

WBTV

February 04, 2019 06:51 AM

A man was injured after he was struck by a light rail in south Charlotte Monday morning.

The incident happened on Old Pineville Road near South Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the victim received minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It is not clear what happened shortly before the man was struck. He has name has not been released.

