Celebrities, parties, traffic jams. Will it be worth going uptown on All-Star weekend?

When the world, or what seemed like it, came to Charlotte for the 2012 Democratic National Convention, uptown braced for a week of tight security and congested streets.
The NBA All-Star weekend on Feb. 15-17 might make the DNC seem quaint.
How many people will come to Charlotte?
The NBA expects 150,000 visitors, a crowd four times larger than 2012’s, to arrive for three frenetic days of parties and basketball that will spill from uptown’s Spectrum Center to Bojangles’ Coliseum on Independence Boulevard.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Will the impact extend outside the city?
“We do expect the scope and scale of this event to be quite large in comparison to other sporting events and we expect that to be felt across the city, not just the center city, but to SouthPark and south Charlotte,” said Laura Hill White, communications director at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.
About 32,000 hotel rooms have been contracted for the event from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15. Uptown has only 5,700 rooms, so overflow is expected well outside the city. But city officials say uptown, especially near Spectrum Center, will be packed before and during All-Star weekend.
The Observer’s NBA reporter, Rick Bonnell, reported Saturday that the All-Star Game even turned Las Vegas to gridlock when it hosted the event in 2007. Bonnell has covered eight of the events and wrote that “they take over a center city in a way town folk generally find a startle.”
When are the actual events?
Friday: NBA All-Star celebrity game (sold out), 7 p.m., Bojangles’ Coliseum; Rising Stars game, 9 p.m., Spectrum Center. Go here for tickets.
Saturday: All-Star practice (sold out), noon, Bojangles’ Coliseum; slam dunk contest, 3-point shootout, 8 p.m., Spectrum Center (tickets not on sale to public)
Sunday: All-Star game, 8 p.m., Spectrum Center (tickets not on sale to public)
Free fan events: The Epicentre wil host daily events starting at noon. Registration is recommended.
Where will street traffic be the heaviest?
Streets around the Spectrum Center will be closed due to heavy foot traffic — city officials warn drivers to avoid uptown before and during that weekend if possible. Streets around Spectrum will close Wednesday night: 4th and 6th streets at Caldwell and Brevard; East Trade Street; and East 5th Street.
The city also recommends that motorists avoid Independence Boulevard near Bojangles’ Coliseum, where the All-Star celebrity game will be played, Friday afternoon and night. Parking will also be limited around the AvidXchange Music Factory.
Uptown parking garages are likely to be full during the weekend, the city says, and on-street parking spaces will likely be taken.
Electric scooters and bicycles won’t be allowed near Spectrum Center. Uber and Lyft pickup locations will be at 3rd and 8th avenues for the Spectrum Center, and Independence at Paul Buck Boulevard for Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Charlotte Hornets president Fred Whitfield has said the team has encouraged uptown companies to let employees work from home on Friday to help ease traffic congestion.
How will it impact public transportation?
CATS’ uptown transportation center will close Friday morning until Monday morning. but operate temporarily at the parking lot across from the Lynx 7th Street parking deck. The temporary center will have a heated waiting area and restrooms.
The Lynx Blue Line will run through the weekend but with extra security measures. Purses, backpacks, suitcases, large totes and bulky items won’t be allowed on board or at platforms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Also that weekend, riders from I-485 to UNC Charlotte will have to exit at the 3rd Street station and riders going from the UNCC main station to I-485 will exit at the 7th Street station for security sweeps. The CTC/Arena station will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. until the end of the day.
The Gold Line streetcar service won’t run during All-Start Weekend. Riders will be directed to bus routes.
What should I know if I’m going to the Spectrum Center?
Bags including briefcases, luggage and backpacks won’t be allowed inside. Diaper bags and purses must be 14 inches by 14 inches by six inches or smaller.
Comments