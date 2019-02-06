Feds arrest at least a dozen immigrants in Charlotte, advocates say

At least a dozen people were arrested by federal immigration officers on Wednesday in what appears to be a coordinated enforcement effort across Charlotte, advocates said.
Undercover officers arrested Latino men at over 10 traffic stops around the city early in the morning, said Stefania Arteaga of Comunidad Colectiva, an immigrant rights group in Charlotte.
The arrests came just hours after a raid on an arms manufacturing plant in Sanford on Tuesday that resulted in about 30 arrests, as well as reports of additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Greensboro, Raleigh and Durham.
Bryan Cox, a spokesman for the agency, disputed notions that Wednesday’s activity was out of the ordinary.
“We have Charlotte-based ICE officers who conduct immigration enforcement every day,” Cox told the Observer. “The fact that ICE makes arrests in the Charlotte area is not a unique occurrence.”
He said he could not immediately confirm the number of arrests by ICE officers on Wednesday or provide the average number of daily arrests in Charlotte. Nearly 15,200 people were arrested by ICE’s Atlanta office, which oversees Georgia and the Carolinas, in the most recent fiscal year.
In videos posted to Facebook by Comunidad Colectiva, Arteaga said that undercover officers in bulletproof vests and military clothing were stopping people in the Wilora Lake neighborhood, near the intersection of Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue, and on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, among other locations.
“It seems like they’re pretending to be CMPD and using traffic stops when in reality they’re faking that to try and get people to disclose their immigration information,” Arteaga told The Observer.
She added that enforcement cars were labeled “police gang unit” and had Texas and Georgia license plates. In one instance, three men were picked up at a house, she said.
While gang intelligence units often work within local police departments, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman Brad Koch said Wednesday morning that he wasn’t aware of ICE activity in Charlotte.
ICE previously said that it would increase enforcement activity after several jurisdictions across North Carolina, including Mecklenburg County, ended their participation in the controversial 287(g) program, which allows local police to enforce federal immigration law.
Cox, the ICE spokesman, said that enforcement efforts overwhelmingly target individuals with some sort of proven or pending criminal records, rather than those who are merely undocumented.
Over 90 percent of those arrested in the most recent fiscal year by ICE’s Atlanta office had a prior conviction or pending criminal charges.
“When ICE goes out into the community to make arrests, they have in hand a targeted list and they are going to specific places looking for specific persons who were pre-identified,” Cox said.
But Arteaga, of Comunidad Colectiva, said that the traffic stops were seemingly random.
“It didn’t look like they were looking for somebody,” she said. “They were just looking for anyone who’s brown.”
Staff writers Mark Price and Jane Wester contributed.
