Charlotte hiker found ‘well off the trail’ in mountains, Boone police say

A 67-year-old Charlotte man was located by rescuers Sunday, about 24 hours after he set out on a Blowing Rock trail, according to Boone Police and Caldwell County officials.
Frank Senady started hiking on the China Creek Trail around noon Saturday, according to a news release.
The “extremely rugged” trail descends several hundred feet in elevation from Blowing Rock to Johns River Road, the news release said.
“Senady is said to be an experienced hiker and was thought to have some supplies,” the news release said, but when he didn’t reappear from the trail Saturday, at least eight agencies got involved in the search overnight.
Just after noon Sunday, the Boone Police Department tweeted that Senady had been located and was not injured.
Getting Senady to a warm, dry location will be another matter, Boone police said.
He was found “well off the trail” in a very rugged area, police said. The rough terrain and bad weather meant that rescuers were having trouble getting him out.
“Helicopter extraction is not going to be possible,” police tweeted, promising to post updates as they brought Senady to safety.
The weather in Blowing Rock was wet and cold Sunday afternoon, with rain and sleet possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Just before 4 p.m., Boone police tweeted that rescuers were still trying to bring Senady out. “Weather conditions continue to deteriorate,” the tweet said.
