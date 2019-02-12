Local

‘Intense explosion’ that shook homes and rattled windows in Cornelius is investigated

By Mark Price

February 12, 2019 10:09 AM

Widespread reports of a “very intense explosion” Monday 20 miles north of Charlotte in Cornelius are under investigation, according to a statement released by Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue.

“The explosion...was literally earth shaking,” recalled Brendan Krebs, in one of many comments posted about the sound on Facebook.

Investigators believe the noise is linked to rock blasting by a construction company in the Bailey’s Glen Subdivision in Cornelius.

“The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshals Office is investigating to ensure all proper permits were in place and procedures were followed,” said the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue Facebook post.

Residents of the area are continuing to complain on social media that, if that is the source, they did not received proper advance warning.

Fox 46 says some described the explosion as a “sonic boom” and said it rattled windows and set off sirens in east Davidson.

No injuries or damage has been reported, but frightened people have posted on Facebook that they heard it 10 miles away in Mooresville.

“That was very intense explosion,” posted Jenn Hol on the fire-rescue agency’s Facebook page.

“Would have been nice to know prior -- before my whole house shook,” wrote April Oates Monroe.

“It was insane!!” posted Wendy Raymond.

North Carolina is well known for reports of mysterious explosions and in most cases the causes are never found, reported the Charlotte Observer in 2017.

Some of the explosions have been blamed on a phenomenon called the Seneca Guns, a term applied to unexplained booms and shakings on the Carolina Coast.

