Driver’s ed teacher hit multiple times in face by irate parent at school, NC cops say

A driver’s education teacher in Lincoln County ended up needing a medic after an angry parent took exception to his child being deemed too late to get into class, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday at West Lincoln High in Lincolnton, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The victim told deputies “he had just started taking attendance for the driver’s education class when a parent...started beating on the door,” said a press release posted on Facebook.

When the teacher, who was not identified, answered the door, he came face to face with parent Justin Kyle Ray, 36, of Lincolnton, said the release.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

“The victim told the parent he was not allowed to let anyone enter the class after 8 a.m. according to school policy,” said a release. “Ray became irate and struck the teacher in the head several times with a closed fist.”

Ray then left in a pickup truck, officials said in a release.

Lincoln County EMS medics treated the teacher at the school for facial injuries, said a sheriff’s office release. His condition was not disclosed.

Ray was later arrested and has been charged with one count each of assault on a school employee, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and disorderly conduct at a school.

All are misdemeanors, said a sheriff’s office release. Bond was set at $5,000, said the release.