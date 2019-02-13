High wind warning issued as western NC faces potentially hazardous 65 mph wind gusts

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are predicted in western North Carolina’s higher elevations Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for higher elevations in western N.C., with forecasters calling for “potentially damaging” wind.
In the Charlotte area, wind gusts of just under 30 mph are expected Wednesday, says the NWS.
WSOC is reporting wind gusts in the Charlotte region have left thousands left without power early Wednesday, including 1,200 near The Plaza and Shannonhouse Drive.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
It’s the higher elevations and mountain counties that are at the biggest risk of 65 mph gusts, including Avery, Yancey and Mitchell counties.
“Strong and gusty winds from the west and northwest will continue across much of the North Carolina mountains today, with the strongest winds around midday,” said the NWS.
“A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.”
North Carolina’s foothill counties are also facing a high wind advisory, with gusts of up to 50 mph before 6 p.m. Wednesday, says the NWS.
“A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Comments