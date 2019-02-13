We’ve canceled the ‘Non Sequitur’ comic strip in The Observer and want you to know why

To our readers:
Beginning Monday, The Charlotte Observer will no longer publish the comic strip “Non Sequitur.”
On Sunday, Feb. 10, cartoonist Wiley Miller included profanity in his strip, aimed at President Trump and written in small type in the bottom corner of one of the strip’s panels. We apologize to our readers who saw this comment.
Comics are produced by outside vendors and Observer editors don’t review them. Editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur” missed the profane comment. We must trust that content creators we work with understand and maintain standards appropriate for our readers. With this comic strip, that trust has been breached.
Beginning Monday, readers will see the comic strip “Argyle Sweater” in place of “Non Sequitur” on weekdays and Saturday, and “Pearls Before Swine” on Sundays.
