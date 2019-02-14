Amtrak train hits, kills person in Concord while traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh

An Amtrak train hit and killed a person in Concord, North Carolina, as the passenger train traveled its regular route from Charlotte to Raleigh on Thursday afternoon, an Amtrak spokeswoman told The Charlotte Observer.
Fifty passengers were aboard the Piedmont when the person was hit at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Amtrak spokeswoman. No passengers or crew were reported hurt, she said.
Concord police are handling the investigation, the Amtrak spokeswoman said.
Police tweeted that the person was hit at Corban Avenue near Cabarrus Avenue.
In a second tweet, just after 5:30 p.m., the Concord Police Department reported that it had completed its investigation. “All units are clearing the area at this time,” police tweeted.
Police have yet to release what their investigation revealed or the name of the person killed.
This is a developing story. Check here for updates.
