Police investigate after knife-wielding man tries to kidnap woman in south Charlotte

Police are investigating a kidnapping attempt in south Charlotte Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are conducting an attempted kidnapping investigation which occurred in the 9500 block of South Boulevard.
The call for service came in at 7:36 p.m., on Sunday. Officers responded to South Boulevard and located the female victim who had been cut on her face.
She was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where she was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Her name is not being released.
An initial investigation has revealed that the victim had just been dropped off by a CATS bus when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who was armed with a knife.
The man grabbed the victim and ordered her to go with him.
The victim fought back and was able to escape from the suspect, however she got a cut on her cheek during the struggle.
Detectives were called in to investigate the incident and are working to determine the motive behind the attack.
The suspect is described a dark-skinned black male in his 40s with a muscular build and a gray goatee beard.
He was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, boots and a gray toboggan.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. All calls are kept confidential.
