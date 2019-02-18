Freezing rain headed for western NC mountains and foothills Tuesday into Wednesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for western North Carolina’s mountains and foothills, with freezing rain expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Forecasters believe the wintry mix will stop just west of Mecklenburg County and Charlotte, with brief periods of freezing rain expected in nearby Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland and Lincoln counties.
Freezing rain will fall in the mountains and the foothills from around 6 p.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, and will include 35 mph gusts and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, says the NWS.
“The precipitation may begin as a mix of sleet and freezing rain late Tuesday before transitioning over to all freezing rain the rest of Tuesday night through Wednesday morning,” said the National Weather Service statement. “Accumulating ice (is) likely through at least midday, especially along and north of Interstate 40.”
The chance of rain is 60 to 80 percent in the western half of the state Tuesday night through Saturday, says the NWS.
In the Charlotte region, rain will start to fall around after 3 p.m. Tuesday, but lows will remain above freezing all week, forecasters say.
More than an inch and a half of rain could fall in the Charlotte area Tuesday through Sunday, while areas in the southwestern mountains could see four to nearly five inches, says the National Weather Service. Flooding in the mountains will remain a threat through Sunday.
