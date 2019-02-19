Eastway Drive closed as police investigate stabbing, crash that sparked house fire

A stabbing, crash and house fire that happened early Tuesday morning are believed to be connected.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was stabbed at the Shell Station on W. Sugar Creek Road around 4 a.m.
Minutes later, around 4:15 a.m., a person believed to be involved in the stabbing crashed on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue.
The driver crashed into a parked car and a power pole, shutting down Eastway Drive and leaving power lines down in the area.
As a result of the crash, a nearby house caught fire. All occupants were evacuated and uninjured.
The man stabbed at the gas station was hospitalized with serious injuries.
No names or motives have been released. Officials did not specify how they believe the crash caused the house fire, but say the two are connected.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.
