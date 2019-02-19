Sleet falls around Charlotte as freezing rain heads into mountains and foothills

Sleet was falling Tuesday in the Charlotte region, despite predictions to the contrary on Monday.
The National Weather Service says no accumulation is expected for the Charlotte area, and continues to predict all freezing rain associated with an incoming winter storm will stay west of Interstate 85 and north of Interstate 40.
Up to a quarter inch of ice is expected overnight in some parts of the mountains and foothills, and driving will be hazardous Wednesday morning in those areas, predicts the NWS.
Charlotte will be spared the freezing rain because temperatures will remain a few degrees above freezing with a 70 percent chance of rain, say NWS forecasters. There is less than a 10 percent chance ice will form in the Charlotte area, say forecasters.
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin reported Tuesday morning that sleet was falling in multiple South Carolina counties just south of the state line.
“I’m forecasting a low of 33 degrees for Charlotte, just above the freezing mark so what’s expected south of I-85 is for the most part, just rain,” Conklin said on WBTV.com. “North of Charlotte, the forecast is not so cut and dry. The air will be colder and so a wintry mix is expected.”
Charlotte will likely see just over an inch of rain over the next few days, says the National Weather Service. The high will be 40 degrees Wednesday, with an 80 percent chance of rain, says the National Weather Service.
Nearly 4 inches of rain could fall along the state’s southwest border, causing isolated flooding Wednesday through Friday, say NWS forecasters.
