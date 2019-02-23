These celebrities will party in Charlotte during the CIAA tournament. Here’s where.

Charlotte bars, restaurants and other nightlife venues will host numerous celebrity parties and other events during the CIAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments in Charlotte Monday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, March 2.

Johnson C. Smith’s Monique Hall (12) makes a move past Lincoln’s Shecquan Bailey (10) during the CIAA women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at Spectrum Center in March 2018. Lincoln won 58-52 to advance to the semifinals. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

Here’s who will be here and how to see them:

‘Tournament Takeover with Ludacris at Whiskey River’

Rapper Ludacris will perform at retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Whiskey River at the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St., from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/2UaEfyB.

‘2 Chainz Sprite Lymonade CIAA Saturday Day Party’

Rapper 2 Chainz will perform at this day party from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2 , at Rooftop 210 @ the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St., third level.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $50, cut-the-line $60, and are available at https://bit.ly/2VkZduN.

‘Doug E. Fresh OMG Saturday Day Party’

Rapper Doug E. Fresh will host and perform at this day party, which is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Wild Wing Cafe, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $20 early bird, $30 general admission and $40 skip-the-line, and are available at https://bit.ly/2ty9KH7.

DJ Cleve’s Old School Skate Party

Chirl Girl of R & B station 105.3 FM will host this official CIAA party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kate’s Skating Rink, 14500 Independence Boulevard in Indian Trail. Must be 21 or older.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Sm424P.

‘Kings and Queens Day Party’ with Aly-Us

A live performance by the Aly-Us band highlights this party from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Extravaganza Depot, 1610 N. Tryon St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $25, skip-the-line $100, and are available at https://bit.ly/2U96D48.

‘The Royale at the Ritz’

Two ballroom parties featuring DJs Shaun Nyce and Just B-Man are scheduled for this private, semi-formal event for advance ticketholders “who demonstrate progressive style and execution,” according to the event website.

The event is 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, 201 E. Trade St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $40, $60 and $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2SpvA9u.

‘CIAA Stepshow Throwdown’ with Darren ‘Big Baby’ Brand

Comedian Darren “Big Baby” Brand of MTV2’s long-running “Wild ‘N Out” series hosts this “Greeks vs. Greeks” official CIAA event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $30 and are available at https://bit.ly/2NvxR2p .

SHARE COPY LINK Teaming up with the Carolina Panthers and Samaritan's Feet International the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association hosted their 2nd Annual Shoes of Hope event. About 500 students at Billingsville Elementary School got a new pair of shoes an

‘Breakfast Club Celebrity Day Party Featuring Lil Duva’

Comedian and singer Lil Duval headlines this seventh annual party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sage Restaurant & Lounge, 505 E. Sixth St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Neek & Cadillac will co-host the party, with appearances by DJs Envy, Louie Vee and Puff.





Tickets are $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/2XkcgOQ.

‘CIAA Stepshow Stepoff’ with Ayo and Teo

Chewy from 92.7 FM will host this “School vs. School” performance along with the dancing duo of Ayo and Teo from Ann Arbor, Mich.





This official CIAA event is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St.

Tickets are $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/2VeUtGL.

Kid Capri Finale Brunch & Sunday Day Party

“The World’s Greatest Mix Master Kid” will appear at this event scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Press Box Bar & Grill, 9609 N. Tryon St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Buffet brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m.





Tickets are $35 and are available at https://bit.ly/2IxAthe .

DJ Kool 2019 Big Tourney Grand Finale

DJ Polo will provide music at this party, hosted by Rae Styles from 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, until 2 a.m. Monday, March 4, at the Press Box Bar & Grill, 9609 N. Tryon St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $10 early bird and $20 general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2VioMfX.