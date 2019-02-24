Two dead in triple shooting reported at home near Charlotte’s Providence Country Club

Three people were found shot in a home near south Charlotte’s Providence Country Club and two have died, says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the three have not been released, and police said they were not searching for a suspect in the triple shooting.

Here’s a closer look of where CMPD is investigating a homicide this morning. A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds, another person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No word on what led up to the deaths. .@TaylorSimpsonTV pic.twitter.com/Am1ssRdo9p — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) February 24, 2019

The surviving gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, reports the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.

It happened in the 11400 block of Glen Abbey Way, which is in the Providence Crossing community off Providence Road near Ardrey Kell Road.

Investigators say they were called at 3:53 a.m. Sunday about an assault with a deadly weapon in the neighborhood.

“Upon their arrival, officers located a male and female inside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds,” said a release.

“They were both pronounced deceased on scene by Medic....A third person was located with a gunshot wound and was transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries.”

Homicide Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood early Sunday in search of any witnesses, said a release.

“At this time, detectives are not looking for any additional suspects,” said a statement released by police. “This is an ongoing, active investigation.”

WBTV is reporting police have not clarified why a suspect is not being sought.

Anyone with information for police should call call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.