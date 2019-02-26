Local

Body found along neighborhood road in north Charlotte. She was shot to death

A call to check on the welfare of a woman in a neighborhood off West Sugar Creek Road ended with the discovery of a body early Tuesday, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The death is considered a homicide, said a police press release. The woman’s name was not yet released Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the body was found at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday in 1400 block of Tom Hunter Road, which is near the intersection of West Sugar Creek and Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound on the side of the road,” said a release. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

WSOC is reporting the woman was “shot multiple times” and the body was found not far from a bus stop.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

