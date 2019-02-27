Local

1 dead in I-485 crash in Charlotte, according to Medic

By Joe Marusak

February 27, 2019 06:57 PM

One person died in a wreck on Interstate 485 in Charlotte on Wednesday, Medic tweeted at about 6 p.m.
One person has died in a wreck on Interstate 485 in Charlotte, Medic tweeted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The wreck happened on I-485 Outer Loop between Interstate 77 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to a Huntersville Fire Department tweet.

Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to Medic’s tweet.

The left two lanes of the outer loop are closed just before Harris Boulevard as the State Highway Patrol investigates the crash, according to the Huntersvile Fire Department tweet.

It could take until 9 p.m. for the lanes to open, according to an NC Department of Transportation alert.

Drivers should use Beatties Ford Road and Statesville Avenue as alternates.

TV station crews on the scene are reporting a miles-long backup.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

