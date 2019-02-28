Two teens killed in triple shooting off West Morehead Street near uptown Charlotte

Two teens were killed during a triple shooting late Wednesday on Grandin Road near of West Morehead Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The two dead were identified as Ibn Marshall, 17, and Anu’bius Smith, 18. The name and condition of the third victim was not released.
Investigators say a call for help came at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Grandin Road and West Morehead Street.
“Upon their arrival, officers located a male with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot located at 1432 W. Morehead Street,” said a release. “Two other male victims were located in a vehicle approximately two blocks away in the 600 block of Grandin Road.”
The three were taken to a hospital by MEDIC where Marshall and Smith were pronounced dead, said the release.
It is believed all there were shot in a vehicle in the 600 block of Grandin Street, police said in a release. “Two remained inside the vehicle, while the third victim ran to the parking lot down the street,” said the release.
Officers found two guns and marijuana at the crime scene, said the release.
Investigators are looking for witnesses to the shooting. No arrests in the case have been announced.
