Gunshots at hotel on top of the Epicentre injure 2 people, police say

An argument in an elevator at uptown Charlotte’s AC Hotel sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
During the argument, which broke out about 1:15 a.m., one man pulled out a gun, leading to a physical struggle, police said.
The man with the gun was shot in the leg, and another person involved in the argument was also hit in the leg, police said.
They are both expected to survive. A third person involved in the argument was not injured, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Police have not released their names.
The armed man will be charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Police said the suspect was not staying at the hotel and did not know the other two people involved in the argument.
The AC Hotel is part of the same building as the Epicentre, on East Trade Street.
Comments