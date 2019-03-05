Up to 2 inches of snow could fall in coastal North Carolina. Weather advisory issued

Up to two inches of snow may fall this morning in some areas of coastal North Carolina and roads will be slippery, warns a National Weather Service advisory.
The expected wintery mix was prompting schools and colleges in the region areas to delay the start of classes.
Among the schedule changes were the Onslow, Carteret and Jones county school districts, which were delaying the start of class by two hours, reported WCTI.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected, with locally higher amounts to around 2 inches possible,” said an NWS statement. “Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Expect reduced visibilities at times.”
The snow will be heaviest during the morning commute and roadways “could become slushy,” says the NWS.
Forecasters say the wintry mix is due to a weak low off the southeast coast colliding with cold air blowing in from the north.
The advisory “means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” including limited visibility and snow on the roadway, says the warning.
Counties included in the advisory are Duplin, Jones, Craven, Carteret and Onslow, said the NWS.
