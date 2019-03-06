Police investigating why 13-year-old NC boy was on rail tracks before train killed him

Police are trying to determine why a 13-year-old North Carolina boy was on railroad tracks and didn’t get out of the way before a train hit and killed him.
Carlos Rodriguez, a student at Monroe Middle School, was found dead at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on tracks near the 1400 block of Walkup Avenue, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Carlos left home at 5:40 p.m. and was later reported missing, police said. Police are interviewing “potential witnesses as they piece together what led to the accident,” according to the police news release.
Police said they determined that Carlos was not hit at a “specific crossing.”
“Union County Public Schools have made extra support available for students as well as staff and have extra counselors available for those in need,” according to Wednesday’s release.
“This is a very sad situation,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”
This is a developing story. Check here for updates.
Comments