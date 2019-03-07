Apartments in northeast Charlotte erupt in flames Thursday. Multiple crews respond.

Heavy flames destroyed an northeast Charlotte building early Thursday, sending tenants to the parking lot as temperatures hovered near freezing.
It was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, and the Charlotte Fire Department said crews arrived to find “heavy fire showing.”
More than 50 firefighters responded after a second alarm was issued, said the fire department in a tweet.
No injuries have been reported and an investigation has already begun into what might have caused the fire, officials said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
WSOC is reporting the fire occurred at the Hunters Pointe apartments and some structures were completely destroyed. The apartments are just off Interstate 85 near W. Sugar Creek Road.
The flames were brought under control at about 5:30 a.m., fire officials said in a tweet.
One person was inside the building when it caught fire, but was able to escape without help, reported WCNC.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported a CATS bus was called to the area to hold evacuees from the unit and the Red Cross was on site offering help to families who are displaced.
The station reported multiple structures were impacted by the flames.
Comments