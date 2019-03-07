A suspect is finally charged in Charlotte’s 2008 quadruple murder mystery

More than a decade after four people were found murdered at a crime-plagued southwest Charlotte apartment complex, police say they have arrested a suspect in the killings.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a tweet Thursday morning that they have charged Dominick ONeill Daise, 32, with four counts of murder in the case. Mecklenburg County Jail records show he is also facing two charges of possession of marijuana.
Daise is accused of shooting and killing three men and a woman on March 24, 2008, at the Tree Top apartments, near the intersection of Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road.
The Charlotte Observer reported in 2008 that a man called police at 6 a.m. that day to report two people might be dead in one of the apartments. Instead, police said they found four victims in a third-floor apartment.
At the time, the 286-unit apartment community was named one of Charlotte’s high crime “hot spots,” the Observer reported. Thirty percent of the units were empty at the time of the killing, the newspaper said.
It took days for police to identify the four victims as: Timothy Stone, 33; William Beaumonde Royster, 46; Andrew Babyak, 43; and Cherilyn Jane Crawford, 31.
Royster lived in apartment 720-W where the bodies were found, the Observer reported. Crawford and Babyak are believed to have lived in Tega Cay, south of Charlotte in York County, S.C., the Observer reported. Stone was from New York.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reports investigators believe the four “were involved in a lifestyle that put them in jeopardy.”
Investigators believed they killings occurred within an hour of someone calling 911, the station reported. However, no one in the are reported hearing the gunshots in the area, WBTV said.
Jail records show it is Daise’s third arrest in Mecklenburg County, including one arrest in 2017 on multiple charges of assaulting a government employee.
