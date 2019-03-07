Early-morning Charlotte apartment fire was intentionally set, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they believe an early-morning fire that engulfed an apartment building in northeast Charlotte Thursday was intentionally set.
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building off of Prospect Drive. Charlotte Fire Department says multiple crews responded to the scene. Flames and smoke could be seen from along Interstate 85 near Exit 40.
There is no word on what led investigators to believe the fire was intentionally set, but CMPD said the department’s Arson Unit and the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force are investigating.
No one was injured during the fire, but the Red Cross was on the scene to help displaced families.
Five residents were displaced and an office was damaged by the fire. There was more than $200,000 in damage. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement saying they were also working with the Charlotte Fire Department to help families affected by the fire.
Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Dennis Gist says a CATS bus was requested on scene for evacuees as well as a Red Cross vehicle for anyone needing assistance.
Officials have not said how the fire may have been set or if a suspect has been identified. Anyone with information about the case is asked to immediately Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
