Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $448 million in next drawing

Carolinians have a shot at the largest Powerball lottery jackpot of the year on Wednesday night: $448 million.

No one won the $414 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing — the 16th largest Powerball jackpot on record, according to a news release by the NC Education Lottery.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 05-06-45-55-59, Powerball 14 and Power Play 3x, according to the Powerball website.

Two players — one in Indiana and the other in Maryland — won $1 million in the drawing by matching five numbers, according to the Powerball website.

“This is a life-changing prize, and we would love to see someone from North Carolina take home the jackpot,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, wrote in his lottery’s news release before last Saturday’s drawing. “We’ve had four North Carolinians win a Powerball jackpot so far, and we’re hoping for a fifth.”





The NC winners have snared prizes ranging from $74.5 million to $188 million, lottery officials said in the NC Education Lottery release.

Wednesday’s jackpot equals $271.7 million in cash value, The (Delaware) News Journal reported..

The last Powerball jackpot win came in January when a 56-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, claimed a $298.3 million prize, InvestorPlace.com reported.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. EST every Wednesday and Saturday.

If you win a jackpot, you should do the following, according to the N.C. Education Lottery news release:

Sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until you claim the prize.

“Contact financial and legal advisers to make sure you have a sound plan,” officials said in the release.





“Take your time: You have 180 days to claim your winnings, which will give you time to figure out what to do with the money and how it will change your life,” according to the NC Education Lottery release.