‘I’d marry it if I could’: NC lottery player really loves his winning ticket

A North Carolina man went for his morning cup of coffee and returned home $750,000 richer after buying a lottery scratch-off ticket, NC Education Lottery officials said Wednesday.

“Each morning, I get my cup of coffee and hang out with a couple of guys at the store,” Dwight Copp of Statesville told lottery officials after claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, according to a lottery news release. “Every now and then, I’ll buy a scratch-off ticket when I’m there.”

Copp bought the $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket at the Home Run Market store on Old Mountain Road in Statesville. He scratched the ticket when he left the store, according to the release.

In winning the game’s top prize, he beat odds of 1 in 960,000, according to the lottery website.

“I always seem to win something when I scratch the ticket outside,” Copp told lottery officials. “I also make sure the coin I scratch it with is facing heads up when I grab it. If it’s heads down, I’ll look for another one.”

Copp “went to his car, grabbed a penny, and started scratching,” according to the lottery release.

“When I saw the ‘17’ and ’17,’ I knew I at least got my money back,” Copp told lottery officials. “When I scratched the prize amount, I thought, ‘Well this ain’t bad.’

“I can’t tell you all the curse words I ended up using because I was so excited,” Copp said, according to the release. “I’m glad my routine finally paid off.”

Copp claimed his prize on Wednesday. After tax withholdings, he took home $530,628, according to the lottery.

“This feels great,” Copp said when he got the check. “I’d marry it if I could. That’s how much I love it.”

Copp will build an enclosed deck on his house and get a new Dodge truck with the money, he told lottery officials.



