Driver got mad when she cut him off, so he pulled out a gun and fired, police say

In what police are calling a case of road rage, a driver fired a gun when a woman accidentally cut him off as she merged onto Independence Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday.

At about 9:20 a.m., the woman had just entered outbound Independence Boulevard “when she accidentally entered the lane of travel being used by a red Chevrolet Cruz,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police wrote in a news release.

The Chevrolet driver then “discharged a firearm at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle,” according to the release. “The driver of the Chevrolet then fled from the scene.”

No injuries were reported by police.

Police said they identified 20-year-old Nassir Derrell as the driver of the Cruz and then arrested and interviewed him.

Derrell was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property and shooting in the city limits, according to the CMPD release.





Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

