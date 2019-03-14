Woman involved in multi-car crash in uptown while taking stabbing victim to hospital

A vehicle caused a three-car wreck while taking a stabbing victim to the hospital in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.
Police say the driver rear-ended the vehicle in front of her causing the wreck on North Tryon Street between 5th and 6th Street.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the driver told officers she was taking the passenger to the hospital.
The passenger had been cut and stabbed during an altercation at Tropix Bar and Lounge on North Tryon around 1:30 a.m.
The stabbing victim was transported by Medic to the hospital with injuries that may be life threatening, officials say.
Another person from the crash was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to CMPD.
Officials have not said what may have led to the stabbing at the bar and if a suspect is in custody.
