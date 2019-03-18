A list of locals registered for the Boston Marathon — including 1 name everyone will know

The starting gun for the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon is set to go off in exactly four weeks, and when it does, there’ll be a whole lot of people from the greater Charlotte area setting out on the 26.2-mile jaunt from Hopkinton, Mass. to Boylston Street in downtown.
According to the event’s entry list, 207 runners residing within an hour’s drive of Charlotte are registered for the event, which typically welcomes about 30,000 participants.
Among them are Charlottean Paula Pridgen, 33, a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon qualifier; Pineville’s Joe Schlereth, who is running Boston for the 19th straight year and who, at 69, is the area’s oldest registered participant; 2018 Charlotte Marathon winners James Perez, 27, and Melissa Bell, 37; and a guy known best for getting paid to drive cars really, really fast: seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.
This is a reasonably select group of runners — about 80 percent of the field entered with a qualifying time, which is measured by a person’s age and gender. By some estimates, only about 10 percent of all marathoners are fast enough to hit the Boston Marathon standards.
Runners can also get in by raising at least $5,000 for one of 36 charities, and a certain number of entries are set aside for the media, the cities and towns that line the course, sponsors, and other special circumstances.
(For example, Johnson received a qualifying exemption from one of his sponsors, Gatorade. The driver does have a strong running background — he won his age group and placed 14th overall at the Daytona Beach Half Marathon in February, finishing in 1 hour and 33 minutes — but Boston will be his first full marathon.)
Anyway, here is a list of everyone on the 2019 Boston Marathon participant list who claims residence in the greater Charlotte area, in alphabetical order. Keep in mind, though, that just because someone is registered doesn’t necessarily mean they’re running on Monday, April 15; since virtually all sign-ups took place several months ago, this list of course doesn’t account for changes of plan, or unforeseen injuries...
Anne Allen, 57, Concord
Dianne Allen, 63, Charlotte
Fenn Allen, 57, Concord
Bryan Allf, 61, Gastonia
Robert Arend, 25, Charlotte
Helen Baddour, 30, Charlotte
Donald Bailey, 53, Charlotte
Alan Barbera, 51, Charlotte
Sommer Baucom, 40, Belmont
Timothy Baucom, 45, Belmont
Alvin Bayme, 35, Charlotte
Hayley Beatenhead, 37, Lincolnton
Melissa Bell, 37, Charlotte
Elizabeth Bennett, 36, Charlotte
Gary Bernat, 33, Waxhaw
*Jack Bosley, 18, Huntersville
Colin Botes, 55, Charlotte
John Boutwell, 51, Matthews
Caleb Boyd, 36, Charlotte
Brad Brantley, 49, Charlotte
Wes Bryant, 38, Mooresville
Ryan Bullard, 43, Charlotte
Mike Burgan, 53, Charlotte
Kevin Burton, 43, Cornelius
Matthew Bush, 48, Fort Mill
Nicholas Calarco, 46, Davidson
Graham Carling, 48, Charlotte
Amy Carroll, 48, Charlotte
Gwenn Catalone, 49, Fort Mill
Andrew Charters, 31, Charlotte
Holli Clark, 46, Shelby
Casey Cline, 31, Charlotte
Ethan Cohen, 28, Charlotte
Nicole Cohen, 28, Charlotte
Mark Colaco, 38, Charlotte
Robert Collea, 46, Mount Holly
Amy Cronin, 47, Charlotte
Molly Cybowski, 61, Charlotte
Bonnie Darrenkamp, 49, Huntersville
Heidi D’Ettore, 38, Fort Mill
Janet Dickerson, 50, Matthews
Joan Dodson, 49, Concord
Brian Donehoo, 50, Mooresville
Erinne Dyer, 43, Tega Cay
Marcia Erwin, 59, Charlotte
Joanna Eubanks, 44, Fort Mill
Joseph Evins, 38, Huntersville
Vanessa Falbo, 46, Indian Trail
Ndidi Feinberg, 45, Harrisburg
Margaret Finke, 57, Charlotte
Thomas Fisher, 58, Indian Land
Brooke Fortier, 42, Charlotte
Angela Friedman, 46, Shelby
Rick Gagnon, 60, Mount Holly
Kimberley Gallien, 45, Rock Hill
David Garmon, 66, Lincolnton
David Gary, 43, Charlotte
Kristen Geary, 42, Fort Mill
Aregai Girmay, 59, Gastonia
Kathy Glick, 57, Fort Mill
Paul Gonzalez, 48, Indian Land
Brittany Grady, 37, Charlotte
Kevin Gregg, 28, Charlotte
Eric Griffin, 43, Charlotte
Jill Griffin, 43, Charlotte
Mark Griffin, 44, Charlotte
Walt Guyer, 39, Charlotte
Whitley Hamlin, 42, Charlotte
Dawson Hancock, 63, Charlotte
Jane Hardy, 45, Waxhaw
John Harris, 40, Charlotte
Hilary Heilig, 45, Waxhaw
Richard Heinrich, 56, Mooresville
Ryan Hilton, 35, Charlotte
Mark Hobbs, 42, Charlotte
Donald Hodge, 50, Clover
Megan Hepp Hovis, 37, Charlotte
Scott Hungate, 49, Charlotte
Bryan Hurley, 50, Kannapolis
Susan Hutcherson, 52, Lincolnton
Amanda Iannello, 33, Charlotte
Martin Inman, 55, Gastonia
Theoden Janes, 45, Charlotte
Annette Johnson, 49, Fort Mill
Jimmie Johnson, 43, Charlotte
Patrick Johnson, 31, Charlotte
David Jones, 43, Waxhaw
Marykate Kausel, 40, Charlotte
Jamie Kemerer, 41, Charlotte
Justin Kennelly, 42, Huntersville
Wes Kessenich, 56, Charlotte
Anthony Kuchera, 32, Davidson
Mark Lackey, 67, Huntersville
Diane Lancaster, 53, Waxhaw
Leah Lanier, 45, Charlotte
Kelli Lash, 48, Charlotte
Chad Lenox, 37, Mount Holly
Frederic Levy, 58, Gastonia
Carmen Leyton, 34, Charlotte
Michael Lindler, 27, Charlotte
Stuart Lundsten, 45, Charlotte
Neil Magnuson, 42, Huntersville
John Maiden, 44, Harrisburg
William Mann, 31, Charlotte
Julianne Marley, 55, Charlotte
Ashley Marques, 38, Charlotte
Duane Martinelli, 46, Harrisburg
Kerri Mast, 42, Charlotte
Scott Mastbrook, 46, Charlotte
Derek May, 38, Davidson
Heather McArthur, 45, Charlotte
Robert McBee, 52, York
Dawn McCarthy, 52, Davidson
Mark McGeough, 49, Huntersville
Sarah McGeough, 46, Huntersville
Michael McMillan, 31, Charlotte
Christopher Milford, 35, Charlotte
Jared Mobley, 45, Charlotte
Catherine Moore, 47, Statesville
Michelle Moore, 47, Cornelius
Chris Moroch, 40, Statesville
Brian Morris, 45, Charlotte
Edward Morse, 55, Concord
Chris Mortis, 43, Charlotte
Michael Natusch, 61, Davidson
Kurt Neilan, 65, Denver
Jennifer Nelson, 42, Charlotte
Paul Neumann, 52, Charlotte
Sebastian Nicewicz, 26, Charlotte
Colette Nichols, 45, Huntersville
Melonie Norris, 63, Charlotte
Omondi Owallah, 48, Charlotte
Jeannette Pantani, 50, Charlotte
George Patterson, 55, Kings Mountain
Reed Payne, 25, Charlotte
Nancy Pena, 29, Charlotte
James Perez, 27, Charlotte
Stuart Perkins, 41, Salisbury
Ryan Phillips, 25, Charlotte
Beth Pierpont, 54, Charlotte
Stephen Price, 63, Charlotte
Paula Pridgen, 33, Charlotte
Michelle Prouty, 24, Charlotte
Michael Putman, 48, Charlotte
Yukimi Pyle, 44, Charlotte
Devon Racz, 39, Tega Cay
Yaara Zangi Radoshitzky, 35, Huntersville
Gary Rautenstrauch, 65, Charlotte
Claire Reazin, 46, Matthews
Allison Reed, 44, Davidson
Johanna Remes, 51, Charlotte
Tim Richter, 62, Charlotte
Gray Riley, 40, Harrisburg
Kara Ringo, 30, Charlotte
Mike Roberts, 50, Charlotte
Lucille Rogers, 32, Charlotte
Anne Ruthenbeck, 41, Fort Mill
James Ryan, 30, Charlotte
Stephanie Sadowski, 45, Charlotte
Stephen Salisbury, 33, Charlotte
Genevieve Savage, 26, Charlotte
Mike Savicki, 51, Cornelius
**Joe Schlereth, 69, Pineville
Krista Schoenewolf, 48, Huntersville
Andrea Schott, 42, Mooresville
Kelly Schroeder, 41, Concord
Leandro Schultz, 33, Charlotte
Jay Seago, 42, Charlotte
Rodolfo Sequeyro, 60, Charlotte
Chunfeng She, 45, Charlotte
Amelia Shea, 28, Charlotte
Eric Smith, 42, Charlotte
Chuck Spencer, 55, Charlotte
Nathan Stanford, 40, Charlotte
Ranse Streng, 51, Salisbury
Eric Strong, 36, Charlotte
Karen Taylor, 42, Matthews
Charlene Thorley, 53, Charlotte
Andrew Totman, 38, Stallings
Leroy Townsend, 55, Harrisburg
Peter Turk, 60, Charlotte
Dan Tyler, 49, Mooresville
Saad Usmani, 39, Charlotte
Danielle Volman, 28, Charlotte
Ryan Wakefield, 33, Charlotte
Amanda Walden, 35, Rock Hill
Lisa Walsh, 52, Charlotte
Frank Webb, 49, Waxhaw
Keith Weidman, 41, Weddington
Ryan Werner, 45, Cornelius
Hayley Whisonant, 33, Rock Hill
Lee Whitaker, 45, Fort Mill
Neil Wigginton, 44, Huntersville
Allison Wilder, 31, Charlotte
David Willis, 38, Charlotte
Victoria Willis, 33, Matthews
Tom Wilson, 57, Charlotte
Tom Winter, 47, Clover
Amber Wirth, 36, Charlotte
Joey Woltjer, 31, Charlotte
Christopher Woodrow, 55, Charlotte
Niles Yantchook, 44, Gastonia
Michael Zadnick, 45, Charlotte
Margaret Zarzour, 40, Charlotte
Robert Zarzour, 41, Charlotte
Han Zhang, 46, Charlotte
Brian Zickefoose, 37, Denver
