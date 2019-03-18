Local

Cornelius condo fire displaces 3 children, 8 adults

By WBTV

March 18, 2019 08:42 AM

Three children, eight adults, and several animals were displaced in a Cornelius condo fire early Monday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Admiral Quarters on Nautical Drive. Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire when they arrived. A CATS bus was called in to provide displaced residents a warm shelter as fire crews worked to control the fire.

By 6:41 a.m., firefighters said the fire was controlled. Multiple units were damaged in the fire. A cause or damage estimate was not released. Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.

WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.

  Comments  

things to do