Cornelius condo fire displaces 3 children, 8 adults

Three children, eight adults, and several animals were displaced in a Cornelius condo fire early Monday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Admiral Quarters on Nautical Drive. Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire when they arrived. A CATS bus was called in to provide displaced residents a warm shelter as fire crews worked to control the fire.
By 6:41 a.m., firefighters said the fire was controlled. Multiple units were damaged in the fire. A cause or damage estimate was not released. Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
