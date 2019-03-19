Gun recovered after shootout in northwest Charlotte, police searching for shooters

Police are searching for the people responsible for a shootout in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers say a person inside of a red car was exchanging gunfire with another person on Morgan Street early Tuesday morning.
The red car was shot multiple times during the shootout, officials say. The car then crashed into an unoccupied parked car before the shooter fled the scene on foot.
Police say a gun was recovered.
Officials say no one was injured but, they are still searching for the shooters.
