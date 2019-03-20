Watch this 800-pound bison do a ‘happy dance’ on first day of spring

An uncharacteristically giddy bison in North Carolina won a social media following Wednesday, after the N.C. Zoo posted video of it doing a “happy dance” on the first day of Spring.

The 48-second clip shows the 800-pound beast hopping from side to side, jumping up and down and then dropping to the ground to wallow in mulch and mud.

It was viewed more than 60,000 times in 10 hours after being posted on Facebook, with more than 800 shares.

Spring officially arrived in North Carolina at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

The zoo has a small herd of four American Bison, all females between 10 and 20 years of age. They’re named Libby, Calf, Lucy and Nohorn (because she literally has no horns).

They are heavy, but light-footed, with an ability to run at 40 mph and “use their heads as plows to move snow in search of plants” in the winter, according to the zoo’s website.

Calf is the dancer in the video, zoo spokeswoman Debbie Foster Fuchs told the Charlotte Observer.

It’s not the first time one of the zoo’s bison has been caught “dancing,” Fuchs said.

Last summer, Lucy the bison took rapper Drake’s “KiKi” dance challenge with a video posted Aug. 8 on YouTube. It got 2,100 views.