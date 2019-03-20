Local

Thrift store worker wins $4 million lottery prize. Here’s how he’ll spend it.

By Joe Marusak

March 20, 2019

A thrift store worker in the North Carolina mountains figured buying a scratch-off lottery ticket each day would eventually score him a win.

But $4 million?

“I couldn’t believe it,” Larry Fitzgerald said when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is life changing. It feels good. Real good.”

Fitzgerald bought the 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket on his daily stop at Samirs in Nebo, McDowell County — the same town where he lives. He beat odds of 1 in 1.8 million in winning the top prize in the game, according to the lottery website.

Larry Fitzgerald.jpg
NC Education Lottery

Fitzgerald could choose a $4 million annuity with 20 payments of $200,000 a year or a $2.4 million lump sum. He chose the lump sum, officials said.

After tax withholdings, he took home about $1.7 million, according to the lottery release.

He plans to buy a house with “plenty of land” to restore his classic cars, he told lottery officials.

“I figured I’d win sooner or later,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m glad I finally did.”

