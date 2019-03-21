Worker shot while operating a crane at a quarry outside of Charlotte

A bullet came out of nowhere and struck a worker operating a crane at Lake Norman Quarry late Wednesday, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The wound was to the leg and was not life-threatening, officials said.
The Lincoln County Communications Center reported a call came in at 7:50 p.m. that shots that appeared to be fired from multiple weapons were heard in the area, said a release. The granite quarry is about 20 miles northwest of Charlotte, on NC 16.
Deputies arrived to find one person with a wound and took the victim to the main gate to meet Lincoln County EMS, said the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
One witness told deputies the shooting sounded like people were involved in target practice near the quarry, according to the release. The incident is being considered a possible “unintentional shooting,” officials said.
WSOC-TV is reporting deputies believe the shots “came from an adjacent property.”
“Deputies checked the nearby roads to see if they can locate anyone doing the shooting,” said the release. “The incident is not being treated as an active shooter incident.”
The name and condition of the victim was not released.
TV station WCNC reports eight to 10 people were working at the quarry at the time of the shooting.
Comments