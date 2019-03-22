Suspicious fire at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Outer Banks under investigation

Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a suspicious fire that burned more than an acre of the national park in Frisco, NC, on Friday afternoon is under investigation.

National Park Service officials said in a press release that they are not sure what started the blaze, which was first reported at 4:26 p.m., and they are seeking tips on “unusual activity in this area.”

The fire destroyed “back-dune vegetation” north of Ramp 48, between the Inside Road and beachfront, officials said. Park rangers were assisted by volunteer fire departments from Buxton and Frisco in putting out the blaze, park officials said.

“We appreciate the professional support from our local volunteer fire departments in extinguishing the fire to reduce the risk to other areas of the seashore and the surrounding community,” Seashore Superintendent David Hallac said in a press release.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is investigating, officials said.

High winds have been reported along the North Carolina cost in the past two days, leading to the cancellation of ferry travel at nearby Cape Lookout National Seashore on Friday.





Anyone with information about the fire can contact the park service at 888-653-0009 or online, according to a news release.