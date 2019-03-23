Bloods street gang leader in Charlotte accused of plotting murders is sentenced to prison

A Bloods street gang leader in Charlotte accused of plotting murders, among other crimes, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Friday.

Shamon Movair Goins trafficked guns and drugs and participated in two murder plots, prosecutors say in records filed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. He led the Nine Trey Gangsters set of the United Blood Nation, or Bloods gang, according to court documents.





Mecklenburg County jail

One of the murder plots resulted in a death in 2010, prosecutors said. A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office doesn’t name the victim or describe the outcome of the second plot.





Goins, another man and a woman were arrested and charged in connection with the 2010 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Devon Clement in the parking lot of a Cook Out restaurant on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, Observer news partner WBTV reported at the time.

Goins faced a charge of accessory after the fact of murder, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

“This was a local gang leader who conspired with others to murder those who broke the rules of the gang,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said in a statement after the 28-year-old gangster’s sentencing.

“With yet another violent offender behind bars, my office continues our work to dismantle criminal enterprises and to protect the people of the Western District from violent street gangs,” Murray said.

A massive federal crackdown on gang activity in four states in May 2017 included dozens of arrests in the Charlotte area, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

Goins and 64 other gang members have been sentenced, while nine others have either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial, according to a news release on Friday by Murray’s office.

Goins pleaded guilty in August 2018 to federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy.





“Today’s sentence sends an unmistakable message to Bloods members in North Carolina: gang activity, especially violent crime, will make you a priority target of the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in Friday’s release.